Alcaraz mimics Bellingham goal celebration after Wimbledon win

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz cheekily copied England Euro 2024 star Jude Bellingham's trademark goal celebration on Friday as he soaked up the adulation on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

The defending champion came through a tough five-setter against close friend Frances Tiafoe to reach the fourth round, where he will face America's Brandon Nakashima or 16th seed Ugo Humbert of France.

After the match he spread his arms wide as he walked around Centre Court, in homage to the England midfielder, who plays for his beloved Real Madrid.

Alcaraz, 21, said he had "huge respect" for Bellingham, who scored a spectacular overhead winner for England on Sunday against Slovakia in the last 16 in Germany.

The world number three also copied the footballer's celebration on court at last year's US Open, posting a picture on X captioned "Hey, Jude".

"We're in London," he said on Friday. "He is England. So that's why. I told him that the big win deserves a big celebration."

He was speaking just after Spain beat Germany 2-1 to progress to the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

