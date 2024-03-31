Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:12 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:18 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

This YouTuber went to meet gang members in Haiti. He was kidnapped

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:12 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:18 AM
YourFellowArab
The YouTuber wanted to interview Jimmy Cherizier, the leader of the infamous G9 gang. Image collected from YouTube.

American YouTube personality, Addison Pierre Maalouf, known for his channel YourFellowArab, reportedly embarked on a journey to Haiti, and was kidnapped earlier this month in a failed attempt to interview a gang leader.

The YouTuber wanted to interview Jimmy Cherizier, the leader of the infamous G9 gang, known as "Barbecue" for his brutal tactics, including setting fire to rivals' homes with them inside.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, just 24 hours after his arrival in Haiti, Maalouf, along with a Haitian colleague, fell into the hands of members of the 400 Mawozo gang, as reported by local news outlet Haiti24.

Maalouf is said to be held captive for a ransom of GBP 475,000, with GBP 37,000 already paid, according to reports.

While the US State Department did not confirm the YouTuber's abduction, it acknowledged awareness of reports concerning the kidnapping of a US citizen in Haiti.

Related topic:
youtuber kidnappedYourFellowArab
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রবাসে

মালয়েশিয়ায় ‘সেকেন্ড হোম’ ৩৬০৪ বাংলাদেশির

পিভিআইপি প্রোগ্রামে আবেদন করেছেন মোট ৪৭ জন বিদেশি ধনী বিনিয়োগকারী, যাদের মধ্যে একজন বাংলাদেশি।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘ইউএনও সাহেব, আপনি আমার ক্লিয়ার মেসেজ পেয়েছেন?’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification