This YouTuber went to meet gang members in Haiti. He was kidnapped

American YouTube personality, Addison Pierre Maalouf, known for his channel YourFellowArab, reportedly embarked on a journey to Haiti, and was kidnapped earlier this month in a failed attempt to interview a gang leader.

The YouTuber wanted to interview Jimmy Cherizier, the leader of the infamous G9 gang, known as "Barbecue" for his brutal tactics, including setting fire to rivals' homes with them inside.

However, just 24 hours after his arrival in Haiti, Maalouf, along with a Haitian colleague, fell into the hands of members of the 400 Mawozo gang, as reported by local news outlet Haiti24.

Maalouf is said to be held captive for a ransom of GBP 475,000, with GBP 37,000 already paid, according to reports.

While the US State Department did not confirm the YouTuber's abduction, it acknowledged awareness of reports concerning the kidnapping of a US citizen in Haiti.