You can download and play Cyberpunk 2077 for free right now

Cyberpunk 2077, the futuristic role-playing game from CD Projekt RED, is currently available at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The limited-time promotion marks another chapter in the game's dramatic journey, which began with a troubled launch but has since seen widespread acclaim.

First released in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was heavily criticised at launch for serious performance issues, especially on last-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite widespread hype and significant anticipation, many early players found the game riddled with bugs and nearly unplayable on some platforms.

Since then, however, CD Projekt RED has worked extensively to improve the game. A major turning point came with the release of a free new-generation update in 2022, tailored for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems. This was followed by Phantom Liberty, the game's only expansion, which introduced new missions, characters, and gameplay mechanics.

These efforts have helped Cyberpunk 2077 earn renewed praise. On the review aggregator Metacritic, the game now holds a score of 86 out of 100. Industry observers suggest that the game may have scored even higher had it launched in a more polished state.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty are available across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.