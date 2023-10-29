Xiaomi Pad 6: Balancing price and performance

Finding a device that balances performance, aesthetics, and price can be a challenge in today's saturated gadget market. Enter the Xiaomi Pad 6: a tablet that not only promises top-tier specs but does so without burning a hole in your pocket. Join us as we delve deeper into what makes the Pad 6 stand out in a crowded field.

Out of the box

When unboxing a new tablet, the initial impressions often set the tone for the entire user experience. For us, the Xiaomi Pad 6, with its sleek unibody design and striking 11-inch display, immediately hinted at a promising journey ahead. This display isn't just about size; it boasts a high resolution, 10-bit colour depth, a swift 144Hz refresh rate, and a Dolby Vision certification. An auditory experience complements such features, thanks to its four Dolby Atmos speakers.

At the heart of the Pad 6 is the potent Snapdragon 870 chipset, available in configurations of 6GB or 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256 GB. The device's support for Wi-Fi 6 ensures a stable internet experience. The hefty 8840mAh battery, bolstered by 33W wired charging, promises longevity. Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, multitasking is a breeze, allowing up to 4 apps on the screen simultaneously.

Design and Build Quality

With a weight of 490g and dimensions of 254.0x165.2x6.5mm, the Xiaomi Pad 6 seems to find a sweet spot between being substantial yet portable. Its Gorilla Glass 3 screen cover combined with an aluminium unibody provides both durability and a premium aesthetic. The matte aluminium finish elevates the tactile experience, and its flat edges ensure it's comfortable to hold.

The uninterrupted display promises a seamless viewing treat, with Smart Pen compatibility adding another dimension. The front 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, with its FocusFrame feature, further enhances video calls by ensuring optimal framing.

Display and Multimedia

The 11-inch IPS LCD screen of the Pad 6 delivers a visual experience that's both immersive and sharp. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 streaming support, the display is versatile for various media consumption.

Performance

With the Snapdragon 870 chipset at its core and up to 8GB of RAM, the Pad 6 handled most tasks we threw at it with ease, from multitasking to high-end gaming.

Camera

Tablets aren't traditionally known for their camera prowess, yet the Pad 6's 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras offer more than just basic functionalities. The rear camera captured detailed shots in various lighting conditions, while the front camera's FocusFrame feature added a dynamic touch to video calls.

Our Take

Priced at BDT 42,999/-, the Xiaomi Pad 6 could be a significant contender in the mid-range tablet market. We found it to be an upgrade in design, display quality, performance, and even some of its camera capabilities.

While no device is without its quirks, the Xiaomi Pad 6 stands as a compelling offering in its price bracket, meriting consideration for those in the market for a well-rounded tablet experience.