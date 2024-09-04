X TV app officially released

This new app allows users to access video content directly from their televisions by logging in with their existing X account. Image: X

The beta version of the X TV app has been officially launched on platforms such as LG TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and the Google Play Store. As per X, this new app allows users to access video content directly from their televisions by logging in with their existing X (formerly Twitter) account.

The X TV app currently functions as a video delivery system for content already available on the X platform. Upon logging in, users are presented with a curated selection of videos.

However, as per a report by tech news website Endgadget, the default recommendations may not align with all viewpoints, which has raised concerns about the app's content curation.

While the app remains in beta, more platform integrations are expected in the future, including a dedicated Video Tab.

As per X, the app marks a "massive leap forward in transforming X into a video-first platform".

The full release timeline for the app has not yet been officially announced.