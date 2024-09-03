Tech & Startup
Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:38 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:44 AM

X investors have lost billions in value: report

Elon Musk X
Two years later, the value of Musk's investments into X has plummeted, with some investors facing staggering losses. Image: Daniel Oberhaus/Flickr

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X, has become a financial calamity for many of its investors, according to a report from The Washington Post.

When Musk completed the $44 billion deal in 2022, he relied on a mix of his own wealth, bank loans, and investments from a network of friends and business associates. Two years later, the value of these investments has plummeted, with some investors facing staggering losses.

Based on data from Fidelity, a mutual fund company, X's valuation has dropped by approximately 72% since Musk's takeover. Fidelity valued its own stake in X at $316 million when the acquisition was completed. Currently, that same stake is worth only $88 million.

The dramatic decline has left the eight largest investors, including figures like Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, collectively staring at losses exceeding $5 billion.

According to the report, Musk, who initially put up $33.5 billion, combining Tesla shares with personal wealth, has seen his own stake shrink by over $24 billion, reducing its value to just $9.38 billion.

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding, invested $1.89 billion in Twitter, and claims to be optimistic about his investment. However, his current investment value is $529.2 million marking a difference of $1.36 billion. Jack Dorsey and Larry Ellison both separately made a $1 billion investment and both of the investments are now worth $280 million, a loss of almost $720 million. 

Sequoia Capital made a $800 million investment - which is now valued at $224 million. Vy Capital's $700 million investment is now worth $196 million. Similarly, Binance made a $500 million investment, which is now worth $140 million. Andreessen Horowitz made a $400 million investment - worth $112 million now. The Qatar Investment Authority, with an original $375 million investment, now sees its holding valued at just $105 million.

twitter X Elon Musk elon musk $44 billion acquisition
push notification