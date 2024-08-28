Social media platform X back up after brief outage

Social media platform X was back up on Tuesday night after an outage that lasted less than an hour, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed less than 500 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 11:46 p.m. ET.

There were more than 36,500 reports at the peak of the outage at 11:18 p.m. ET.

The reports of outages in Canada and the UK dropped to under 100, from over 3,300 in Canada and 1,600 in the UK as of 11:20 p.m. ET.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after regular business hours.