Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:15 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 06:03 PM

X, formerly Twitter, launches two new Premium tiers

X Premium
The new Premium+ tier, which will remove ads for the subscribed user, will cost US$16 per month.

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has recently launched two new Premium subscription tiers: Basic and Premium+. As per the platform, the new Premium+ tier is intended for users who wish to experience the microblogging app without any ads. 

The Premium+ tier, which will remove ads for the subscribed user, will cost US$16 per month. It also includes all the features that are available on X, including making audio/video calls, editing posts, and getting a verified blue checkmark. However, at the time of writing, the Premium+ subscription is only available for the desktop/web browser version of X, with mobile support planned to be launched soon.

The Basic tier, which is priced at $3 per month, comes with features such as editing posts, writing posts longer than 280 characters, bookmarking folders, custom app icons, etc. However, it will still contain ads.

"In the coming weeks, we'll launch the ability to easily upgrade or downgrade your existing subscription tier. If you're interested in subscribing to a new tier, we recommend waiting for that launch," states the official X Help Center.

X formerly Twitter
Here's how you can make audio/video calls on X, formerly Twitter

X has also recently launched audio/video calling support for X Premium users, though the feature is currently only available on the iOS version of the app.
 

XtwitterX new features
