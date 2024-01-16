X to launch in-app payment methods

X, formerly known by Twitter, will introduce payment methods in 2024. According to a blog post by X, '2024 will be transformational' and X will become 'everything app'. X will soon launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce.

To implement his plan, Elon Musk is slowly adding various features of popular apps to X. In continuation of this, X is working to launch the money transaction (payment) facility. However, no information has been given about when X's payment facility will be launched or how the facility will be used.

It is speculated that after launching payment options, it will be possible to exchange money along with paying the price of various products from X on the model of the popular money transfer platforms 'Paypal' and 'Venmo'. Analysts predict that X might soon introduce itself as a 'super app' in the future.

In the blog post X has also announced that it is also working to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in addition to facilitating financial transactions.