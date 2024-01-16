Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:10 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

X to launch in-app payment methods

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:03 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:10 PM
X twitter
X is working to launch the money transaction (payment) facility. Image: Kelly Sikkema/ Unsplash

X, formerly known by Twitter, will introduce payment methods in 2024. According to a blog post by X, '2024 will be transformational' and X will become 'everything app'. X will soon launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce.

To implement his plan, Elon Musk is slowly adding various features of popular apps to X. In continuation of this, X is working to launch the money transaction (payment) facility. However, no information has been given about when X's payment facility will be launched or how the facility will be used.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is speculated that after launching payment options, it will be possible to exchange money along with paying the price of various products from X on the model of the popular money transfer platforms 'Paypal' and 'Venmo'. Analysts predict that X might soon introduce itself as a 'super app' in the future.

In the blog post X has also announced that it is also working to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in addition to facilitating financial transactions. 

Related topic:
XtwitterElon Musk
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Is Starlink coming to Bangladesh?

What will be an ideal Twitter alternative?

6 Twitter alternatives you can check out today

Twitter/X down for users worldwide

3w ago
X premium subscription

X, formerly Twitter, to launch premium subscription tiers

X Premium

X, formerly Twitter, launches two new Premium tiers

মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ
|শিক্ষা

১৭ নয়, তাপমাত্রা ১০ ডিগ্রির নিচে থাকলে মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ

বিকেলে এক চিঠিতে মাউশি জানিয়েছিল, কোনো জেলার তাপমাত্রা সর্বোচ্চ ১৭ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াসের নিচে নামলে মাধ্যমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান বন্ধ রাখতে হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশ্বব্যাংকের বিকল্প নির্বাহী পরিচালক পদ ছাড়তে চান আহমদ কায়কাউস

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification