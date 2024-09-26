World's first 3D-printed hotel being built in Texas

The expansion in Marfa covers over 60 acres and will feature 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes, built using Icon’s Vulcan massive 3D printer. Images: Icon

El Cosmico, an existing hotel and campground in Marfa, Texas, is expanding in a unique way. By 2026, it plans to become the world's first 3D-printed hotel, thanks to a collaboration between hotelier Liz Lambert from Icon, a Texas-based 3D printing company, and the design company Bjarke Ingels Group.

According to a press release by Icon, the expansion in Marfa covers over 60 acres and will feature 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes. But what sets this apart isn't just the scale—it's how the structures are being built. Using Icon's Vulcan printer, a massive 46.5-foot-wide machine, these unique spaces are being created with a special cement-based material called Lavacrete, tailored for strength and adaptability to different weather conditions. As the printer's robotic arm glides across the site, it forms curves, domes, and arches—designs that would be difficult and expensive to achieve with traditional construction methods.

Liz Lambert, the creative force behind El Cosmico, is thrilled by the possibilities. "Most hotels are constrained by four walls and repeated designs," Lambert explains in a report by Reuters. "With 3D printing, we can push architectural boundaries, creating fluid, organic shapes that feel connected to the natural environment."

The first structures already under construction include a three-bedroom home and a one-room hotel unit. Both feature striking beige-coloured, curvilinear walls that rise 12 feet high. These forms reflect the project's vision of blending art, nature, and innovative technology.

Beyond the hotel, the expansion will include new hospitality features like a pool, bathhouse, and restaurant. The residences, called 'Sunday Homes' will offer views of the Davis Mountains, with prices starting at $2.29 million.

While this project promises to revolutionise hospitality, it also raises important questions about the future of construction and labour. Milad Bazli, a lecturer in science and technology, points out that 3D-printed construction could potentially displace skilled labour, especially in remote areas, as per the Reuters report. However, the potential for affordable, innovative housing also holds exciting prospects.

As construction moves forward, the Marfa landscape will be home to not just another hotel, but a unique experiment in design and technology. For now, visitors can look forward to experiencing a "cosmic connection" to the Texas desert in what it soon to be the world's first 3D-printed hotel. Prices for stays at El Cosmico will range from $200 to $450 per night, as per Icon.