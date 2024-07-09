Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 02:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 02:53 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

What to expect at tomorrow's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 02:44 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 02:53 PM
Fold 6 Flip 6 leak
Leaked marketing image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Image: UnironicallyMe37/Reddit

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for tomorrow, July 10, at 7 pm BD time, and, like every year, will feature new announcements regarding Samsung's signature lineup of gadgets and tech. This year, Samsung is notably focusing on AI, with "the next frontier of Galaxy AI" scheduled to be unveiled at this event, as well as the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, among others. Here is a brief look at what to expect at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy AI

While details are scarce, Samsung is likely to unveil its "Galaxy AI" system, potentially integrating AI features like on-device translation and photo editing across various Galaxy devices. Furthermore, this new Galaxy AI system is expected to be included in the upcoming Galaxy Z series: the yet officially unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Leaks suggest significant upgrades for both foldable phones. The Z Fold 6 boasts a lighter design, improved battery life, and a brighter 7.6-inch inner display. The Z Flip 6 offers a camera bump to 50 MP, a larger 4,000mAh battery, and a new cover screen feature for real-time language translation. Both are expected to sport the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Galaxy Z Fold 6. Image: Evan Blass
Read more

Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 specs ahead of launch

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

Rumours point to a new flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. This larger watch might boast a new "squircle" case design, a third button, and a proprietary watchband connector, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, as suggested by a report by The Verge.

Galaxy Buds

Leaks suggest redesigned Galaxy Buds with a look reminiscent of Apple's AirPods, featuring colour accents and a potentially matte grey finish for the Pro models.

Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring, officially unveiled earlier this year at MWC 2024, is expected to receive an official launch following the upcoming Unpacked event. The wearable device, equipped with sensors, can track the user's health and keep a record of vital metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Read more

Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring that can track your health

With a focus on foldable devices and AI integration, tomorrow's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event should provide exciting reveals for tech enthusiasts. Stay tuned with us to find out more once the event begins.

Related topic:
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Samsung Electronics expects 10-fold rise in Q1 profit

3m ago

Samsung unveils Galaxy S24, Galaxy AI

5m ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring that can track your health

4m ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 FE in Bangladesh

5m ago
Flip 5 and Fold 5

Samsung's new foldables may be unveiled next month

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১২ বছরে অনেক পরীক্ষা হয়েছে, সেগুলো নিয়ে কী হবে বুঝতে পারছি না: পিএসসি চেয়ারম্যান

‘সব (সেট) প্রশ্ন ফাঁস হয়েছে, সেটাও আমি বলতে পারব না। আবার সব প্রশ্ন ফাঁস হয়নি, সেটাও আমি বলতে পারব না।’

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

আবেদ আলী কীভাবে বিসিএসের প্রশ্ন ফাঁস করলেন?

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification