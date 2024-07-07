Tech & Startup
Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 specs ahead of launch

Galaxy Z Fold 6. Image: Evan Blass
Galaxy Z Fold 6. Image: Evan Blass

Samsung enthusiasts have been given an early peek into the specifications of the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, thanks to a recent leak by prominent tipster Evan Blass. The leaked information comes just a week before Samsung's next Unpacked event, scheduled for 10 July, where the new foldable phones are expected to be officially unveiled.

The leaked details indicate significant upgrades and enhancements in both models, with an emphasis on lighter design, improved battery life, and screen modifications. Notably, both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, boasting a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer screen, will offer a higher maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, a substantial increase from its predecessor's 1,750 nits. Additionally, it will be 14 grams lighter and exhibit a slimmer profile, being 1.3mm thinner when folded and 0.5mm thinner when unfolded. Other key features include an improved Armor Aluminium frame and slight changes in the main display resolution.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a 6.7-inch inner screen and a 3.4-inch outer screen, will introduce a significant camera upgrade. The main camera will now be 50MP, up from the previous 12MP, maintaining the same f/1.8 aperture. This model also boasts a higher battery capacity of 4,000mAh, an increase from 3,700mAh, ensuring longer usage times.

One of the standout features of the Z Flip 6 is the introduction of the language-translating Interpreter Mode on the front cover screen, facilitating real-time translation by pointing the text at the person being spoken to. Additionally, this model will feature vapor chamber cooling, a first for the Flip series, enhancing its thermal management capabilities.

Despite the upgrades, both models will maintain the same ingress protection rating of IP48, which, while protecting against solid objects of 1mm in size or greater, does not signify improved dust resistance. This might be a point of contention for users concerned about the long-term durability of the foldable hinges.

The leaked specifications provide a comprehensive overview of what to expect from Samsung's latest foldable phones. These details, if accurate, position the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as formidable contenders in the foldable phone market, continuing Samsung's innovation in this niche segment.

