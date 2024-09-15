Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:10 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Samsung India strike highlights labour movement's growing influence

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:06 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:10 PM
Samsung
The strike is unusual in India's electronics industry, where such large-scale disruptions are rare. Image: Ravi Sharma/ Unsplash.

A strike at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu has brought attention to India's powerful labour group, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is backing the protests and signalling its intent to expand its influence in the electronics manufacturing sector. The strike, which has disrupted production at the plant for five days, has also cast doubt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to boost foreign investment and significantly expand India's electronics manufacturing industry.

The strike, driven by demands for higher wages, involves hundreds of workers who have been staging protests at the plant, which accounts for nearly one-third of Samsung's $12 billion in annual revenue from India. Workers, clad in blue Samsung shirts and red CITU caps, are seeking wage increases from an average of 25,000 rupees ($300) per month to 36,000 rupees ($430) over the next three years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

CITU, a left-wing labour organisation with 6.6 million members, has traditionally focused on India's automotive sector but is now turning its attention to the rapidly growing electronics industry. "There is no opportunity for collective bargaining," said S. Kannan, CITU's deputy general secretary for Tamil Nadu, explaining the lack of proper wage revisions in the sector.

The strike is unusual in India's electronics industry, where such large-scale disruptions are rare. Previous incidents include unrest at iPhone supplier factories in 2021, triggered by unpaid wages and poor working conditions. CITU's involvement in the Samsung strike underscores its broader ambitions to push for greater labour rights at major electronics firms like Flex and Sanmina, where it is already in talks over union recognition and wage negotiations.

Samsung has responded by initiating discussions with the striking workers, stating that it aims to resolve the situation as soon as possible. However, the strike places pressure on India's broader manufacturing goals, as the country seeks to attract foreign investment and triple electronics production to $500 billion by 2029.

The protests come at a time when Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, is on a U.S. tour courting investments from global companies like Nike and Ford. Meanwhile, experts have pointed out the need for stronger mechanisms to ensure multinationals adhere to Indian labour laws, particularly regarding freedom of association and collective bargaining.

Related topic:
SamsungSamsung IndiaTamil Nadu
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Samsung Galaxy M14 LTE.

Samsung Galaxy M14 LTE launched in Bangladesh

2m ago
Apple loses top phonemaker spot to Samsung as iPhone shipments drop, IDC says

Apple loses top phonemaker spot to Samsung

5m ago

Samsung Electronics union announces first-ever strike

3m ago

Power supply restored as Chennai floodwaters recede

8y ago
Samsung Electronics job cuts

Samsung Electronics to fire 30% of overseas employees: report 

4d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশ পুনর্গঠন ও লুণ্ঠিত সম্পদ ফেরাতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সহযোগিতা চাইলেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

ড. ইউনূস বলেন, অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার স্বৈরাচারী আমলের দুর্নীতিবাজদের লুণ্ঠিত ও পাচারকৃত সম্পদ ফেরত পেতে প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ইউনূসকে পদ্মায় চুবানো ও খালেদাকে ফেলে দেওয়ার হুমকি: হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে হত্যাচেষ্টা মামলা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification