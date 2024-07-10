Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Samsung has officially announced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. Both phones feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and AI-powered features such as Click to Search, Live Translate, and Interpreter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung's latest addition to their Fold series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, features a 4,000 mAh battery, a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen, a 6.3-inch cover screen, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It measures 12.1 mm in thickness and weighs 239 grams. According to Samsung, it comes in an "enhanced armor aluminum" case, with Corning Gorilla Glass and IP48-graded resistance.

Both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 integrate various AI-powered features like Click to Search with Google for image-based information retrieval, and Live Translate and Interpreter for language assistance. Fold6, however, introduces a new feature called Sketch to Image, which can produce AI-generated output from hand-drawn sketches.

As for the camera, Fold 6 sports a triple-setup with a 12 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP wide with 2x optical-quality zoom, and 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The foldable will be available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy colours, with storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB, and 12 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available for purchase starting July 24 and is priced at $1,899.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 4,400 mAh battery, a 6.7-inch main screen, a 3.4-inch cover screen, and an overall weight of 187 grams. It also features a built-in vapour chamber for internal cooling, something Samsung says is the first time for this lineup of signature smartphones.

As for the camera, the Flip 6 comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP wide with 2x optical-quality zoom, and a 10 MP front camera. It also features FlexCam with Auto Zoom, which helps users detect subjects from a distance and adjust angles accordingly.

It will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, with 12 GB memory, and the Silver Shadow, Blue, Yellow, and Mint colours.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for purchase starting July 24 and is priced at $1,099.