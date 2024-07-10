All the new gadgets announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Samsung has announced a plethora of new products at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Let's take a look at them. Images: Samsung

Samsung has just unveiled a range of new products at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. Let's take a quick look at all the new products officially announced by Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 (left) and Flip 6 (right)

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Fold 6 comes with a 7.6-inch main screen, a 6.3-inch cover screen, and a thickness of 12.1 mm when folded and 5.6 mm when unfolded. It has a 10 MP selfie camera, 4 MP under-display camera, with 12 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP wide angle, and 10 MP telephoto.

Flip 6 comes with a 6.7-inch main screen, a 3.4-inch cover screen, and a thickness of 14.9 mm when folded and 6.9 mm when unfolded. It has a 10 MP selfie camera, with 12 MP ultra-wide and 50 MP wide.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 features the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is optimised for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance.

Both also come with several new AI-powered features of Galaxy AI, including Note Assist on Samsung Notes for quick summaries, a returning and improved Circle to Search option in collaboration with Google, and Translate and Interpreter for easier translation options. Fold 6 in particular features a new Sketch to Image option that lets users create AI-generated image output based on sketches drawn by hand.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at $1,899 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at $1,099.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring offers continuous health monitoring and personalised insights while being worn on a finger, even during sleep. Weighing between 2.3 to 3.0 grams, this lightweight ring features a Titanium Grade 5 finish and 10 ATM water resistance, as well as lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.

Equipped with Samsung's sensor technology, the Galaxy Ring provides detailed health metrics such as sleep patterns, heart rate, and respiratory rate. The ring also features an advanced sleep AI algorithm, Cycle Tracking, and an Energy Score that evaluates physical and mental conditions across sleep, activity, and heart rate variability.

Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in three colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. It is priced at $399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 7 offers over 100 workout tracking options and features such as Workout Routine and Race to help users achieve their fitness goals. The new AI sleep analysis algorithm, along with the FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea feature, ensures users receive accurate and actionable insights into their sleep health.

The watch also includes advanced heart monitoring features like Electrocardiogram (ECG), Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring, and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN). The enhanced BioActive Sensor provides increased accuracy for comprehensive health readings, and the inclusion of an AGEs Index allows users to track advanced glycation end products, reflecting overall biological ageing and metabolic health.

Powered by the most powerful chip in the Galaxy Watch lineup, the 3 nm processor, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers three times faster CPU performance and 30% improved power efficiency. The watch also features a dual-frequency GPS for precise location tracking in dense urban environments.

Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm, and colors like Green, Cream, and Silver. The price of Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $299.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Building on the Galaxy Watch 7's advanced features, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for extreme durability. The watch boasts a Titanium Grade 440 frame, 10 ATM water resistance, and can operate at altitudes from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra includes new features like multi-sports tile for tracking triathlon workouts, Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics for cycling, and a personalised HR Zone for optimal workout intensity.

The watch also offers a Quick Button for instant workout control, and Emergency Siren for safety. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and reportedly provides up to 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode.

Both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are powered by Wear OS 5, providing advanced performance, power efficiency, and access to a variety of popular apps. As per Samsung, integrating Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch together offers even greater benefits, enhancing the precision and accuracy of health analysis, particularly for sleep monitoring.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at $649.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 (left) and Buds 3 Pro (right)

Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro

Samsung has unveiled new wireless earbuds alongside their latest wearables and foldable devices: the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro. The Buds3 Pro boasts two-way speakers with planar tweeters for precise high-range sound and dual amplifiers for a crystal-clear audio experience on the go.

Thanks to a pre-trained machine learning model, the Galaxy Buds 3 series can restore the original voice of the speaker in various noisy environments. This feature, called Super-Wideband34 Call, ensures natural call quality similar to that of high-end smartphones, as per Samsung.

Samsung also states that both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro incorporate components made from recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets and water barrels. Additionally, packaging for every Galaxy Buds3 series product is made from 100% recycled paper, according to an official press release.

Galaxy Buds 3 is priced at $179, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is priced at $249.