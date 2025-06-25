Tech & Startup
US House bans WhatsApp service from staff devices

whatsapp uninstall
The move follows recent revelations that WhatsApp users, including journalists and members of civil society, were targeted by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions. Image: Dimitri Karastelev/Unsplash.

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp messaging service has been banned from all US House of Representatives devices, according to a memo sent to all House staff on Monday.

The notice said the "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use."

The memo, from the chief administrative officer, recommended using other messaging apps, including Microsoft Corp's Teams platform, Amazon.com's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime.

Meta disagreed with the move "in the strongest possible terms," a company spokesperson said, noting that the platform provides a higher level of security than the other approved apps.

