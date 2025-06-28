Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:17 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

A hacker group is targeting the aviation industry, warns Palo Alto executive

Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:17 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:11 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:17 PM
Representational image hacker
Representational image by Pete Linforth/Pixabay.

A hacker group known as "Scattered Spider," is targeting the aviation industry, according to Sam Rubin, SVP of Consulting and Threat Intelligence at Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks.

In a statement published on LinkedIn, Sam Rubin said, "Unit 42 has observed Muddled Libra (also known as Scattered Spider) targeting the aviation industry. Organizations should be on high alert for sophisticated and targeted social engineering attacks and suspicious MFA reset requests."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, Rubin has not specified the names of affected companies. 

Meanwhile, both Hawaiian Airlines, owned by Alaska Air Group, and Canada's WestJet have recently reported experiencing cyber incidents. Neither airline has released details on the nature of the breaches or whether they are linked to the suspected hacking group, according to a recent Reuters report.

Believed to be partly composed of young individuals based in Western countries, the group has been linked to high-profile intrusions across industries in both North America and Europe.

In 2023, affiliates of the group were reportedly responsible for cyberattacks on gaming giants MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, incidents that led to widespread outages and disabled casino operations. Earlier this year, the group was also believed to be behind cyber disruptions at several British retailers, according to a recent report by Reuters.

Related topic:
hacker grouphackingcybersecurity
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

20 foreign nationals found involved in Bangladesh Bank fund heist: CID

9y ago

Dangerously exposed

9y ago

Cybergangs breaking into NBR server at will

7m ago
green matrix

FBI hacked thousands of computers. Here is why

5m ago
Kaspersky US ban Reuters

Kaspersky to officially leave the US

11m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজায় মার্কিন-ইসরায়েলি ত্রাণের আটার বস্তায় আফিমজাত ট্যাবলেট

ফিলিস্তিনি ফার্মাসিস্ট ওমর হামাদ এ ঘটনাকে ‘গণহত্যার সবচেয়ে নিকৃষ্ট রূপ’ হিসেবে বর্ণনা করেছেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

করোনায় আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে