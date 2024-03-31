UK university set to launch esports undergraduate degree course

The undergraduate course will accept its first students in 2025. Image: Florian Olivo/ Unsplash.

The University of Suffolk (UOS) in the United Kingdom is gearing up to meet the growing interest in video games among children, teenagers, and university-level students by introducing an undergraduate degree course dedicated to esports. According to BBC, the Esports undergraduate course will accept its first students in 2025.

In collaboration with leading professionals in electronic sports, the University of Suffolk is developing their curriculum for the course. Game design, live streaming, esports event management, esports marketing, and competitive gaming analysis would all be covered in the course.

Professor Stuart Harmer of the University of Suffolk told BBC that the course would give the students "a much-needed pathway" into the industry.

Additionally, the University of Suffolk is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art esports lab for gaming events and tournaments. The university plans to host its own gaming competitions, offering students valuable opportunities for practical experience and skill development in the field of video games.