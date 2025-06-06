Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio launches AI safety lab

Often called one of the “godfathers” of modern AI, Bengio has become an outspoken voice on AI safety. Image: Yoshua Bengio's official website

Yoshua Bengio, a leading figure in artificial intelligence and a 2018 Turing Award winner, has launched LawZero, a nonprofit lab focused on making AI safer for humanity. Speaking to the Financial Times earlier this week, Bengio revealed that LawZero aims to tackle the growing risks associated with powerful AI systems by prioritising safety and ethical development.

According to a report by TechCrunch on the matter, Bengio's lab has raised $30 million from high-profile supporters such as Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Open Philanthropy, and the Future of Life Institute. Its name, LawZero, draws inspiration from the Zeroth Law of Robotics - a fictional rule that places humanity's welfare above all else.

Often called one of the "godfathers" of modern AI, Bengio has become an outspoken voice on AI safety, supporting legislative efforts like California's SB 1047, which seeks to prevent AI systems from causing large-scale harm. Yet he remains wary of major tech companies like OpenAI and Google, doubting their willingness to prioritise safety in the rush to develop increasingly advanced AI.

As per the TechCrunch report, Bengio warns that today's most advanced AI already shows signs of worrying behaviours such as self-preservation and deception; traits that could become more pronounced as AI gains more autonomy. He also believes AI should be developed as a global public good, with a focus on supporting human creativity and well-being.

As per reports, Bengio, who is known as one of the most cited AI researchers worldwide, says that he has dedicated his future work to reducing AI risks and ensuring the technology serves everyone. With LawZero, he hopes to lead new research that keeps human values at the heart of AI's future.