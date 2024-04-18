TikTok launches photo-sharing app to compete against instagram

According to TikTok, users can log in to TikTok Notes using their existing TikTok account.

TikTok, the short-form video platform, is venturing into new territory with the launch of TikTok Notes, a photo-sharing app, as a competitor to Meta's Instagram. The new app is currently being introduced in Canada and Australia, and is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In the statement on X, TikTok mentioned that they are in "early stages of experimenting with a dedicated space for photo and text content". The company also added, "We hope that the TikTok community will use TikTok Notes to continue sharing their moments through photo posts. Whether documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of one's day, the TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to share and engage through photo content."

According to TikTok, users can log in to TikTok Notes using their existing TikTok account. Screenshots from the App Store listing reveal an interface which looks similar to Pinterest, another popular image-sharing platform, showcasing posts in two-column grids on the home page and supporting multiple photo uploads through carousel posts.

Details about specific features and functionalities remain scarce, with the app description in the stores offering minimal information, describing TikTok Notes as a lifestyle platform for sharing informative photo-text content, including travel tips and daily recipes.