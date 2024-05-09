TikTok begins advertising in Bangladesh

TikTok has launched advertising options in Bangladesh, selecting Aleph as its regional sales partner. Image: Collabst/Unsplash

TikTok has launched advertising options in Bangladesh, selecting Aleph as its regional sales partner. This partnership marks TikTok's entry into the Bangladesh advertisement market with targeted advertising solutions aimed at leveraging the platform's extensive user base.

Aleph, recognised globally for facilitating digital advertising, will employ TikTok's specialised tools to execute effective advertising campaigns tailored to the local market. With a global user community exceeding 1 billion, TikTok's expansion into Bangladesh represents a strategic move to capture the growing digital audience in the region. Aleph is also currently the regional sales partner for advertising on Meta platforms.

The collaboration provides an opportunity for local businesses in Bangladesh to access TikTok's advertising formats.