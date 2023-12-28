Tech & Startup
Tesla robot attacks engineer: reports

Tesla robot
The incident happened at Tesla's Giga Texas factory near Austin in 2021 but was discovered recently. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

An engineer at Tesla was reportedly attacked by a robot, according to an injury report filed with regulators. The incident happened at Tesla's Giga Texas factory near Austin in 2021 but was discovered recently, as per a report by The Independent.

According to the report, witnesses claimed that the robot, designed to handle car parts, pinned the engineer, causing injuries that led to a "trail of blood" on the factory floor. The victim suffered an "open wound" on his left hand before being freed by a colleague who activated the emergency stop button. 

Despite concerns about workplace safety at Tesla, the company stated that the engineer's injuries did not require time off work. The incident's report adds fuel to the ongoing scrutiny of Tesla's safety practices, with data indicating a higher rate of injuries at the Giga Texas plant compared to industry averages.

push notification