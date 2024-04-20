Tesla is taking back cybertrucks. Here’s why

Tesla has announced a recall of all 3,878 Cybertrucks shipped to date due to a potential problem with the accelerator pedal, which could become stuck, posing a risk of crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This recall follows after Tesla laid off over 10% of its workforce and the departure of two top executives. Additionally, shareholders have been asked to re-vote on CEO Elon Musk's compensation package after a court ruling earlier this year overturned the initial approval.

Reports of accelerator pedal issues with the Cybertruck surfaced in recent weeks, prompting Tesla to halt deliveries of the vehicle temporarily while investigating the problem. Musk addressed concerns on X, stating that Tesla was "being very cautious", and the company informed NHTSA that no crashes or injuries related to the accelerator pedal issue had been reported to Tesla. Recently, Tesla confirmed to NHTSA that the accelerator pedal could dislodge, potentially sliding up and becoming caught in the footwell trim.

The company received its first customer report of an accelerator pedal incident on March 31, followed by a second report on April 3. After conducting tests, Tesla concluded on April 12 that a recall was necessary due to an "unapproved change" introducing lubricant during component assembly of the pedal, which affected the pad's retention.

Tesla intends to replace or modify the accelerator pedals on all existing Cybertrucks. Additionally, the company has begun manufacturing Cybertrucks with a redesigned accelerator pedal and is addressing affected vehicles in transit or awaiting delivery.

Although the Cybertruck began shipping only late last year, this is not its first recall. In an earlier instance, Tesla recalled the software across its entire vehicle lineup due to small font sizes in warning lights.