Teletalk launches eSIM

Teletalk, Bangladesh's state-owned mobile operator, has officially entered the era of eSIM technology, marking a new era in digital connectivity for the state-owned operator. The inauguration, led by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology, took place at the ICT Tower in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Martyr's Day, February 21.

The introduction of eSIM by Teletalk follows the steps taken by private operators Grameenphone, Robi, and Banglalink. Grameenphone was the first to launch eSIM in March 2022, with the other operators soon following suit.

An eSIM, or embedded SIM, represents a departure from traditional SIM card technology. Unlike physical SIM cards that require manual insertion into devices, eSIMs are built directly into handsets, allowing for seamless network connection without the need for physical swapping of SIM cards.

Industry experts predict a substantial increase in eSIM usage globally, with estimates suggesting that by 2025, the number of eSIM connections will rise to 3.4 billion. This trend underscores the growing shift towards more integrated and flexible mobile telecommunications solutions.