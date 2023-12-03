Telegram adds voice-to-text transcription feature for free users

Previously, the voice-to-text transcription feature was only available to Premium users.

Telegram, the cloud-based instant messaging app, has recently introduced several new features, including making the voice-to-text transcription feature available for all users.

Previously, the voice-to-text transcription feature was only available to Premium users. With this feature, users can record their audio and have it automatically transcribed to text, with the option to swap words in one language for another language. Free users are limited to two transcriptions per week.

Telegram has also introduced the 'Similar Channels' feature, which suggests related public channels to users joining a new channel. These suggestions are based on similar member demographics and are geared towards connecting users with like-minded individuals. The new update also includes a performance analytics view for story metrics.

Another new feature in the app is the ability to boost audience engagement by reposting other users' stories. Users can add text, audio, or video messages to their shared stories as well.

With the new update, Premium users can also set wallpapers on individual chats, and customise profile pages with unique colour combinations. Additionally, a new animation called 'Thanos-snap' can be seen when auto-deleting messages in the iOS version of the app.

These features are gradually being rolled out in the upcoming versions of the app for both Android and iOS users.