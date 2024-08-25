What you should know about Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of the instant messaging app Telegram, was reportedly arrested on the evening of August 24 at Bourget Airport near Paris, according to French media outlets TF1 TV and BFM TV, which cited unnamed sources.

TF1 and BFM both said the investigation focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to continue undeterred on the messaging app.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The French Interior Ministry and police had no comment. Russia, which has tried to ban Telegram before, said it was taking steps to "clarify" Durov's situation.

Here are some things you should know about Pavel Durov and Telegram: