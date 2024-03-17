Tech & Startup
Sun Mar 17, 2024 09:43 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 09:45 AM

Tech & Startup
Taptap Send offering no-fee money transfer

Sun Mar 17, 2024 09:43 AM
Money transfer
Image for illustrative purpose. Image: Rupixen/Unsplash

Taptap Send, a money transfer app, is offering zero fees on all transactions to Bangladesh during Ramadan, according to a press release by the company.

As per the press release, Taptap Send offers users competitive prices, with an internal team that carefully selects the best conversion rates daily. The platform also offers a transparent fee structure, charging no hidden fees.

Launched in 2018, Taptap Send currently serves over 500,000 users worldwide, aiming to provide affordable, secure, and fast international money transfers, adds the press release.

