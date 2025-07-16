Starlink wants to launch its third-generation satellites in 2026

Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX, is preparing to launch its third-generation satellites in the first half of 2026, with the promise of major performance improvements over its existing network.

According to a blog post by the company, each new satellite will deliver more than one terabit per second of downlink capacity and over 200 Gbps of uplink which are improvements of over 10 times the downlink and 24 times the uplink capacity compared to its existing second-generation satellites.

Each launch using SpaceX's Starship rocket is projected to add 60 Tbps of network capacity, a figure that is more than 20 times greater than the current increase per launch, states the company.

In addition to higher throughput, Starlink says the third-generation satellites will deliver enhanced latency and speed, aided by upgrades in satellite hardware. These include new onboard computers, beamforming capabilities, modems, and switching systems. The satellites are also designed to operate at lower orbital altitudes, contributing to faster data delivery and improved user experience.

According to Starlink, this design positions the company to meet growing global demand, support the expansion of 5G and other advanced network services, and provide resilient connectivity during emergencies or infrastructure breakdowns. SpaceX deployed more than 2,300 Starlink satellites in the past year.