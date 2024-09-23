SpaceX targets five uncrewed Mars missions by 2026

SpaceX is planning to launch five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars over the next two years, according to CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on X, where he outlined the company's goal of preparing for Mars landings.

Musk explained in his post that the timeline for crewed missions to Mars will depend on the success of these initial uncrewed flights. If all goes well, a crewed mission could be launched within four years. However, if challenges arise, the crewed launch could be delayed by an additional two years, he said.

Musk is known for adjusting timelines based on technological developments, previously estimating the first Starship landing on Mars within five years and human landings within seven years.

This announcement comes after a series of successful tests, including a breakthrough in June when a Starship rocket, despite several attempts, completed a test mission by surviving a hypersonic return from space and landing in the Indian Ocean.

Starship is central to Musk's vision of creating a large, reusable spacecraft capable of carrying people and cargo to both the moon and Mars. NASA has also partnered with SpaceX, selecting Starship for its Artemis 3 mission, which will take astronauts to the moon. However, the timeline for that mission has been pushed back to September 2026, delayed from its original late 2025 date.