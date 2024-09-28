Starlink reaches 4 million users

Starlink’s growth has been accelerating at a rapid pace, having reached 1 million subscribers in December 2022, 2 million by September 2023, and 3 million by May of this year. Image: Mariia Shalabaieva/ Unsplash.

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, has gained over 4 million subscribers, according to a recent post by the company on X (formerly, Twitter).

In the post on X, Starlink thanked its customers and said, "Starlink is connecting more than 4M people with high-speed internet across 100+ countries, territories and many other markets."

On September 24, Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Starlink anticipated that the company will pass 4 million customers by this week while testifying before the Texas House Appropriations Committee meeting.

Starlink's growth has been accelerating at a rapid pace, having reached 1 million subscribers in December 2022, 2 million by September 2023, and 3 million by May of this year. Starlink's global network now comprises nearly 6,000 satellites, offering internet access in close to 100 countries to both individual users and large enterprises, including major airlines and cruise lines.

Starlink is projected to generate $6.6 billion in revenue this year, a substantial increase from the approximately $1.4 billion it made just two years ago, according to Quilty Space, an industry research and consulting firm. Elon Musk, CEO at SpaceX, has previously said that Starlink's revenue would help fund the development of the company's Starship rocket, a reusable spacecraft.