Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:12 PM

Satellite SOS is now available for Pixel 9

Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:06 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:12 PM
Googles Pixel 9 series
Googles Pixel 9 series phones. Image: Google.

Satellite SOS, a feature which allows a device to connect with satellites to send emergency text messages without mobile data or WiFi connectivity, is rolling out to the Google Pixel 9 series, according to a recent announcement by Google.

While iPhones received satellite SOS before, the Google Pixel 9 series is the first Android phone to get the satellite SOS feature outside China. However, availability of this service is currently limited to the US. As per Google, satellite SOS is free for the first two years after activation.

The satellite provider for Google Pixel 9 series will be Skylo. The emergencies will be handled by Garmin Response, which coordinates more than 17,000 SOS activations a year and provides emergency response coordination services in over 150 countries.

Google has recently unveiled its Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google hardware event on August 13. The event showcased four new devices within the Pixel 9 lineup: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. A smaller Pixel 9 Pro will be available from September 2024.

Google unveils Pixel 9 series with advanced AI

