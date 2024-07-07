Samsung Galaxy M14 LTE launched in Bangladesh
Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy M14 LTE smartphone in Bangladesh.
Available in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue colours, Samsung Galaxy M14 LTE features a Snapdragon 680 processor and equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Key specifications include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 13MP front camera.
The Galaxy M14 LTE is priced at BDT 16,999 for the 4/64 GB variant and BDT 19,999 for the 6/128 GB variant.
