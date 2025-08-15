Robo Life becomes champion at Startup World Cup Bangladesh 2025

Team Robo Life has won the Bangladesh regional final of the Startup World Cup 2025, receiving a BDT 50,000 in investment funding and securing a place to represent Bangladesh at the Global Startup World Cup competition to be held in San Francisco, USA to compete for a USD 1 million investment prize.

The final round in Bangladesh took place on August 14 at Daffodil International University (DIU), featuring 15 startup teams. Team 'Robo Life' comprising of Muhammad Mohiuddin Shourov, Joy Barua Lovelu and Ayeesha Siddika – took first place, followed by team 'Rocket Wave' as first runner-up and team 'WeGro' as second runner-up.

The top 10 teams will also receive invitations to participate in a special networking session.

According to a press release, DIU's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Department organised the event. The judging panel comprised local and international figures like William Reichert, Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures; Md. Nazim Hasan Sattar, Deputy Managing Director of SME Foundation; Nowshad Mustafa, Director of SME Division of Bangladesh Bank; Shawkat Hossain, CEO of Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited; Professor Dr. Rafiuddin Ahmed of Dhaka University; Professor Dr. Rakibul Kabir of DIU; and Saeed Nasir, Managing Director of Exclusive Can Limited.