Redmi Note 13 launched in Bangladesh

Redmi Note 13 has recently been launched in Bangladesh. The smartphone features a 108 MP triple-camera system, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 685 processor.

The phone also features a 108 MP triple camera system, with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro camera. It will be available in three colours: Midnight Black, Ice Blue, and Mint Green.

The Redmi Note 13 is priced at BDT 22,999 for the 6GB+128GB version, and BDT 25,999 for the 8GB+256GB version.