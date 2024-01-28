Tech & Startup
Sun Jan 28, 2024 03:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 03:21 PM

Tech & Startup
Redmi Note 13 launched in Bangladesh

Redmi Note 13
Redmi Note 13 has recently been launched in Bangladesh.

Redmi Note 13 has recently been launched in Bangladesh. The smartphone features a 108 MP triple-camera system, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 685 processor.

The phone also features a 108 MP triple camera system, with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro camera. It will be available in three colours: Midnight Black, Ice Blue, and Mint Green.

The Redmi Note 13 is priced at BDT 22,999 for the 6GB+128GB version, and BDT 25,999 for the 8GB+256GB version.

