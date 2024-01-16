Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C in Bangladesh

Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone, the Redmi 13C, featuring a 6.74-inch display, an AI triple camera system, and an octa-core processor. The device offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600 x 720 HD+ with a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, the Redmi 13C is designed for gaming, video playback, and general media consumption. It is available in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, and Clover Green, with dimensions of 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm and a weight of 192g. The smartphone offers storage options up to 256GB, expandable to 1TB.

The Redmi 13C's camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and an auxiliary lens, plus an 8MP front camera with a soft-light ring for low-light conditions. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports dual SIM and a microSD slot, and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W PD fast charging.

In Bangladesh, the Redmi 13C is available in three RAM variants, priced at BDT 14,499 for 4GB+128GB, BDT 15,999 for 6GB+128GB, and BDT 17,999 for 8+256GB. The smartphone is sold at Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and various retail channels throughout Bangladesh.