Tue Jan 16, 2024 05:57 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:02 PM

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C in Bangladesh

xiaomi redmi 13C
Xiaomi Redmi 13C is available in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, and Clover Green.

Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone, the Redmi 13C, featuring a 6.74-inch display, an AI triple camera system, and an octa-core processor. The device offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600 x 720 HD+ with a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, the Redmi 13C is designed for gaming, video playback, and general media consumption. It is available in Midnight Black, Navy Blue, and Clover Green, with dimensions of 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm and a weight of 192g. The smartphone offers storage options up to 256GB, expandable to 1TB.

The Redmi 13C's camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and an auxiliary lens, plus an 8MP front camera with a soft-light ring for low-light conditions. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports dual SIM and a microSD slot, and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W PD fast charging.

In Bangladesh, the Redmi 13C is available in three RAM variants, priced at BDT 14,499 for 4GB+128GB, BDT 15,999 for 6GB+128GB, and BDT 17,999 for 8+256GB. The smartphone is sold at Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and various retail channels throughout Bangladesh.

