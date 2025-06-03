Realme GT 7 Dream Edition: a high-speed tribute to Aston Martin and F1 fans

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition arrives with an unmistakable sense of occasion. More than just a design refresh, this limited-edition model is a co-branded collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It channels the spirit of F1 racing and Fernando Alonso's iconic energy into a device designed to thrill both tech enthusiasts and motorsport fans alike. We got our hands on one of the only two available units in Bangladesh right now and here's what we think:

Design: F1 flair in your hand

The first thing that strikes you about the GT 7 Dream Edition is its Aston Martin Racing Green rear panel. Unlike typical colour treatments, this green is the result of five layers of paint, painstakingly calibrated to capture the depth and sheen reminiscent of the AMR24 race car's bodywork. The rear panel's aerodynamic flow lines mimic wind tunnel trails, adding both visual interest and tactile grip. A triple-layer "Silver Wing" emblem gleams with precision engraving—a nod to the polished nose cone of a race car.

Packaging and presentation echo this high-octane inspiration. The phone comes in a solid, green gift box that opens like a winged air intake. Inside, a SIM ejector tool inspired by real F1 pit lane equipment adds a playful yet authentic touch. A matching Silver Wing case, textured for grip and featuring a cutout for the Aston Martin logo, and a brochure that outlines Aston Martin's racing legacy and the thought behind the phone, completes the ensemble.

This design may not appeal to everyone; while an Alonso fan might revel in its exclusivity, Ferrari supporters might find the green a little hard to warm to. But for anyone captivated by F1 aesthetics, it feels like more than a phone—it's a piece of racing heritage.

Performance: speed and stamina

Beneath the striking shell beats the heart of the standard Realme GT 7—a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset built on a 4nm process. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration offers seamless multitasking and plenty of space for apps, games, and media. In gaming tests, the phone performed flawlessly at max settings in demanding titles like Delta Force, with no frame drops or overheating.

The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display is a highlight, delivering 2780×1264 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits. The vivid colours and deep contrast (5,000,000:1 ratio) make it a joy for streaming HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content, even in direct sunlight.

Camera: capable but not class-leading

The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony wide sensor, a 50MP telephoto for 2x zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Photos taken in daylight are detailed and balanced, with the telephoto lens particularly useful for portraits. The ultrawide is adequate but less impressive, especially in low light where noise and softness become noticeable.

Video capabilities are solid on paper—up to 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision and a rare IP69 rating enabling an underwater mode. However, video stabilisation struggles when panning or shooting in motion, revealing some jitter and shake that detracts from the otherwise good quality.

Battery and connectivity: endurance for the long haul

A standout feature is the huge 7,000mAh battery, easily lasting a day and a half under heavy use. The 120W SUPERVOOC fast charger is similarly impressive, topping the phone up from zero to full in roughly 36 to 40 minutes—quick enough to match the pace of a pit stop (in phone terms).

Connectivity is comprehensive, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band GPS, 360° NFC, and support for dual nano SIMs plus eSIM, making this phone well suited for global travellers and power users alike.

Software and user experience

Running on Realme UI based on Android 15, the phone offers a clean and responsive interface. The Aston Martin theme enhances the exclusivity factor with customised icons and wallpapers. While a few pre-installed apps may feel like bloatware, the overall software experience is smooth, with fluid animations and minimal lag.

Verdict: a race-ready device with flair

Realme's GT 7 Dream Edition represents a bold stride into premium territory, blending flagship-grade hardware with a passionate homage to Aston Martin and Formula One, even though it falls short of perfection.

For fans of motorsport and those craving a standout smartphone that merges design and performance, this limited edition is a compelling proposition. Realme has not only upped its game in hardware but also elevated its brand cachet, proving it can play with the premium players—and look good doing it.

Photos: Zarif Faiaz