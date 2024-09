The realme C61 is priced at BDT 14,999.

Realme has recently introduced the C61 smartphone in Bangladesh.

Available in Sparkle Gold and Dark Green colours, the Realme C61 features 18GB RAM (6GB + 12GB Dynamic RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage and equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Key specifications include a 50MP AI camera.

The realme C61 is priced at BDT 14,999 and can be purchased for BDT 14,199 with a Daraz voucher and free delivery.