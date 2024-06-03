Realme C63 launched in Bangladesh

Realme has launched its latest smartphone, Realme C63, in Bangladesh. The phone features a 45 W fast charger, a 5000 mAh battery, and a vegan leather back cover.

According to Realme, the C63 has received the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification. It also has features such as Air Gestures, Rainwater Smart Touch, AI call noise reduction, and the Mini Capsule 2.0 function, as per the company. The phone also comes with an advanced octa-core chip and the Realme UI 14.

Realme C63 will be available in two colours: Leather Blue and Jade Green. It is priced at BDT 16,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB version, and BDT 18,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB version.