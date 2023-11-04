From projects to promotions: Teamwork skills that drive career growth

The term 'team player' gets thrown around a lot in corporate environments these days, and for good reason: teamwork skills are, undoubtedly, an essential factor in driving the growth of your career. From projects to group assignments to meeting deadlines, knowing how to work in a team setting can make or break your professional success. Whether you are new at your job or an experienced professional, it is important to brush up on the essential know-how of ensuring good teamwork in a modern work environment.

Building teamwork skills as a new employee

Even if it isn't your first time in a full-time job, a new job can be a daunting endeavour. Being the 'new guy' in a work environment means you have to go out of your way to introduce yourself to all your new colleagues and higher-ups; and of course, start building a healthy relationship with the team you are assigned to work with.

Stay attentive: The first few days in a new job are crucial towards honing your teamwork skills, and as such, you should take your time and observe your surroundings before jumping to any drastic decisions. Pay close attention to how your team members communicate, collaborate, and interact with each other. Understanding the team's dynamics is the first step to becoming a valuable member.

​​"Effective teamwork goes beyond mere collaboration. It's about understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each member, respecting diverse perspectives, and fostering an environment where every individual feels valued and empowered to contribute," says Nadia Jahan, a Communications Officer at a leading development organisation. "The true essence of a successful team lies in its ability to communicate, adapt, and grow together."

Remain informed: Handling a multi-person team requires necessary information about your colleagues' work ethic, goals, and strengths and weaknesses. Stay wholly informed about the task at hand, including how your team is equipped to handle particular group projects or assignments. Don't hesitate to ask questions about the team's processes and expectations. Seek clarification when needed to ensure you have a clear understanding of your role and how it fits within the team.

Be open to feedback: As a new employee, you should never hesitate to accept feedback or criticism from your coworkers. Being open to feedback means you are willing to listen to others, and ready to learn how you can improve yourself. Use every feedback as an opportunity for your personal growth and improvement, and keep learning as much as you can about your position and expectations in the new team setting.

Taking teamwork skills to the next level

If you are an experienced professional, chances are you have already had your fair share of experience working in a diverse team; and have had the chance to hone your communication skills to be able to collaborate with any new team you are assigned to work with. However, teamwork is an ongoing process, and there's always room for improvement. As such, here are some important things to consider even if you have considerable teamwork experience.

Be the mentor your team needs: As an experienced professional, you will find yourself working with colleagues who are newer and less experienced at the job than you. In such a team, it is your responsibility to offer these coworkers the necessary mentorship and guidance they require to improve their professional skills. Build a practice to regularly share your knowledge and experience; in that way, you can enhance your own leadership skills and contribute to the growth of your colleagues.

"In teamwork, being a mentor means more than guiding; it's about actively listening and being open to feedback. Every team member brings unique insights, and recognising this diversity strengthens the collective," says Shahan Kamal, an executive at a public relations firm. "A mentor embraces feedback, understands its value, and uses it as a tool for growth, both personally and for the team."

Clarify roles and duties: If you are a team leader, one of the most important responsibilities you will have is ensuring everyone is aware of their individual roles and duties within the team. This includes properly guiding new team members to help them understand the quality and quantity of work expected from them. You should also maintain a transparent feedback culture so everyone, especially inexperienced team members, can have an honest communication channel to express their confusion or opinions.

Always show empathy: As an experienced member of a team, you should be well aware of how your actions might affect others. Before attempting an unpleasant or strict conversation with a coworker, put yourself in that person's shoes and try to empathise. Doing so will help you better understand the perspectives and needs of others. Conversely, you should also reflect on your own contribution to the team and identify areas that need improvement. Keep in mind that self-improvement is the first step towards ensuring successful team-based collaborations.