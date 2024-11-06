Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Nov 6, 2024 09:13 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 09:21 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Perplexity to near $9 bln valuation in new investment round: report

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Nov 6, 2024 09:13 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 09:21 AM
Perplexity
Perplexity is an AI-based service, known for searching the internet and generating quick summaries for users. Image: Perplexity

Perplexity AI, a California-based search startup, is close to raising $500 million in new funding, which would value the company at around $9 billion, according to a recent report by Reuters. The latest funding round will be led by venture capital firm Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), which also has a seat in the startup, states the report.

Perplexity is an AI-based service, known for searching the internet and generating quick summaries for users, which has attracted big-name investors like Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Nvidia. The latest investment marks a sharp rise from the company's $520 million valuation in January, when it raised $73.6 million. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The rapid growth reflects the rising demand for AI tools following the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which recently raised $6.6 billion and may now be valued at $157 billion.

However, Perplexity faces legal issues from media companies. In October, News Corp sued Perplexity, accusing it of copying content without permission. The New York Times also sent a cease-and-desist notice last month, demanding that Perplexity stop using its content for AI summaries.

Related topic:
Perplexity AIstartup fundingAIai search
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

AI features boosted time spent on Facebook by 8%: Zuckerberg

5d ago
Disney unit

Disney to form new business unit dedicated to AI: report

1d ago
Alice Labs Startup Bangladesh

Startup Bangladesh invests BDT 1 crore in Alice Labs

10m ago
RDJ will sue if future Marvel execs attempt to recreate Iron Man with AI

RDJ will sue if future Marvel execs attempt to recreate Iron Man with AI

6d ago

OpenAI's custom AI chips set for 2026 production: report

6d ago
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন ২০২৪

মার্কিন নির্বাচনের প্রভাবে বিশ্ব শেয়ারবাজার ঊর্ধ্বমুখী

নির্বাচনের ফলাফল বৈশ্বিক অর্থনীতিতে বিশেষ করে এশিয়ায় বড় ধরনের প্রভাব ফেলবে বলে আশা করা হচ্ছে।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মার্কিন কংগ্রেসের প্রথম ট্রান্সজেন্ডার সদস্য সারাহ ম্যাকব্রাইড

২৪ মিনিট আগে