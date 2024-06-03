Pathao co-founder Elius in Tatler Asia's ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’

As per Tatler, Elius was chosen for this list because Wind.app enables easy global transactions using blockchain technology and simplifies global payments. Photo: Darren Gabriel Leow/Tatler Asia

Hussain Elius, founder and CEO of Wind.app and former CEO and co-founder of Pathao, has been recognised by Tatler Asia's Gen.T 'Leaders of Tomorrow' list. As the founder and CEO of the Singapore-based fintech startup Wind.app, Elius was chosen for this list because Wind.app enables easy global transactions using blockchain technology and simplifies global payments, as per Tatler.

Tatler, a British magazine established in 1901, is published by the global mass media company Condé Nast and covers topics such as fashion, lifestyle, high society, and politics. According to their official website, Tatler's annual Gen.T Leaders of Tomorrow list honours young leaders shaping Asia's future, including entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers who are making a big positive impact in their regions. The recognition spans eight Asian countries: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Hussain Elius was chosen from Singapore.

In an article by Tatler Asia, Hussain Elius talked about the goals of Wind.app, focusing on targeting recession-proof areas like remittances to ensure the company's growth. "We are expanding by getting regulatory licences in key markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and improving our product to make blockchain technology simpler for users. This includes offering real-time conversion between fiat and digital currency and high-yield savings on stablecoins, which are attractive features in today's economy," said Elius in the Tatler article.

Wind.app, according to the Tatler Asia Gen.T list, eliminates the usual complications of KYC processes and enables simple conversion of cryptocurrency into cash. Wind's major investors include Global Founders Capital and The Spartan Group. Before Wind.app, Hussain co-founded and led Pathao, the Bangladeshi ridesharing app.