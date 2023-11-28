Pathao co-founder Elius’ new startup raises USD 3.8 mln

Wind.app, a fintech startup founded by Hussain Elius, former CEO and co-founder of Pathao, has recently received USD 3.8 million in pre-seed funding.

The funding round was led by Global Founders Capital, a Germany-based venture capital firm, and Spartan Group, a Singapore-based blockchain investment firm, with participation from other international investors like Saison Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Tiny VC.

Wind.app is a 'self-custody', 'smart contract' digital wallet that runs on polygon blockchain technology, providing services that streamline cross-border payments. The app offers competitive exchange rates with which users can send and receive money anywhere in the world. The app also has an on-ramp/off-ramp infrastructure that enables users to change between crypto and fiat currency.

Regarding the funding, Hussain Elius, Founder and CEO of Wind.app, said in an official statement: "This funding marks a significant milestone for us. We continue our mission of simplifying cross-border payments and expanding our global reach."