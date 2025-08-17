Oppo A5 launched in Bangladesh
Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A5 (6GB+128GB), in Bangladesh.
According to a press release, the device comes with a 1,000-nit ultra-bright display, IP65 water and dust resistance, 14-star military-grade shock resistance, and SGS Gold Certification for build quality. The smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, and supports 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.
For photography, the Oppo A5 features a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 5 MP AI selfie camera. The phone also has AI Eraser 2.0, as per the press release.
Available in Mist White and Aurora Green colours, the Oppo A5 is priced at BDT 19,990.
