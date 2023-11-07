OpenAI will now let anyone create their own ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a new platform allowing users to craft bespoke versions of the widely recognised ChatGPT for an array of specialised tasks, without necessitating any programming skills. This initiative is currently earmarked for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

ChatGPT, which debuted a year ago, brought to light the concept of a versatile AI chatbot capable of myriad functions. With this latest development, OpenAI is set to democratise AI further, enabling customisable agents, known as GPTs, through the upcoming GPT Store. While specifics about the store's operation remain under wraps, OpenAI has signalled intentions to financially reward creators based on the utilisation of their GPTs.

These customisable GPTs, revealed at OpenAI's inaugural developer conference, DevDay, in San Francisco, will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and enterprise clientele, with the latter gaining the option to create GPTs exclusively for internal use.

The announcement came alongside news of an enhanced GPT-4 model, reduced pricing for developers, and ChatGPT's impressive milestone of 100 million weekly users.

A recent demonstration, as witnessed by a journalist from The Verge, showcased the GPT platform's prowess. A "Creative Writing Coach" bot provided feedback on a writing sample, while another GPT, created within minutes, served as an "Event Navigator" for DevDay, complete with a DALL-E-generated profile picture and the ability to parse a PDF event schedule.

OpenAI's user interface offers significant customisation, guiding interaction styles before GPTs go live. For instance, the Event Navigator was programmed to be helpful and succinct while preventing schedule mishaps, with conversation prompts auto-generated by the platform.

The platform extends capabilities such as web browsing, DALL-E integration, and code interpretation. A "Knowledge" feature allows the input of custom data, while "Actions" permits the incorporation of external services, beginning with Canva and Zapier.

With the roll-out of customisable GPTs, OpenAI now vies with AI bot platforms like Character.AI and Meta's recent AI personas across various messaging apps. OpenAI's platform, however, is being marketed with a focus on utility over personality emulation, though it supports the creation of human-like GPTs.

While GPT creators won't have access to user interactions, OpenAI has committed to monitoring for inappropriate usage and will initially require identity verification from agent developers. For now, GPTs will be shareable via web links.

OpenAI envisions this platform as a significant stride towards its ultimate ambition of realising an AI superintelligence (AGI). This strategic decision to limit access to paid subscribers is expected to propel the firm's revenue as it seeks an estimated $90 billion valuation from investors.