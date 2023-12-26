OpenAI in plans to raise $100 bln funding

The terms, valuation and timing of the funding round have not yet been finalised and could still change, the report by Bloomberg News said. Image: Unsplash

OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, is planning on raising a new round of funding worth at least $100 billion, as per a recent report by Bloomberg News.

The terms, valuation and timing of the funding round have not yet been finalised and could still change, the report said.

OpenAI has also held discussions to raise funding for a new chip venture with Abu Dhabi-based G42, according to the report. It is unclear if the chip venture and wider company funding were related, the report said, adding that OpenAI has discussed raising between $8 billion and $10 billion from G42.

OpenAI is set to complete a separate tender offer led by Thrive Capital in early January, which would allow employees to sell shares at a valuation of $86 billion, according to the report.

Microsoft has committed to invest over $10 billion in OpenAI, which kicked off the generative artificial intelligence craze in November 2022 by releasing ChatGPT. Microsoft said it had nothing to share when contacted by Reuters. OpenAI did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ChatGPT, a chatbot which can generate human-like responses based on user prompts, has helped AI's popularity and fueled a meteoric rise in the valuation of San Francisco-based OpenAI. The company has previously made a $300 million share sale at a valuation of $30 billion.

In late November, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Microsoft would take a non-voting, observer position on the company's board. OpenAI had ousted Altman on November 17 without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated four days later with the promise of a new board.