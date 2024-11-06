Tech & Startup
Wed Nov 6, 2024 02:44 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 02:51 PM

OpenAI hires Caitlin Kalinowski, former Meta AR Hardware Head

Caitlin Kalinowski
Before her work on AR, she spent nearly a decade overseeing the hardware team for Meta’s virtual reality (VR) goggles.

Caitlin Kalinowski, previously the head of Meta's augmented reality (AR) Glasses Hardware division, has joined OpenAI as the leader of its robotics and consumer hardware division. Kalinowski recently confirmed her new role in a LinkedIn announcement.

Kalinowski joined Meta's AR team in 2022 and led the creation of Orion, an advanced AR glasses prototype showcased at Meta's recent Connect conference. Before her work on AR, she spent nearly a decade overseeing the hardware team for Meta's virtual reality (VR) goggles. Before Meta, she worked at Apple on the MacBook hardware design, building a strong reputation in consumer technology.

In her post, Kalinowski expressed enthusiasm for her new role at OpenAI, stating, "I will initially focus on OpenAI's robotics work and partnerships to bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity." 

According to an article by tech news platform TechCrunch, Kalinowski's role will likely involve collaborating with Jony Ive, a former Apple executive who recently confirmed he is developing an AI hardware device with OpenAI. Ive has hinted that the product aims to create a "less socially disruptive" computing experience compared to smartphones, says TechCrunch.

This appointment aligns with OpenAI's recent moves to revive its robotics research team. In 2018, the company developed a robot hand capable of learning to grip objects autonomously but later shifted its focus to AI software, including its popular ChatGPT, adds the TechCrunch report. Now, with fresh hires and Kalinowski's leadership, OpenAI appears ready to expand its AI efforts into consumer hardware and robotics.

caitlin kalinowskiOpenAIMeta
Apple Google
