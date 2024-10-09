Tech & Startup
Wed Oct 9, 2024 10:21 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 10:23 AM

OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices

OpenAI new tool
With the new tool, developers can now handle both the input (what the user says) and the output (how the app responds) in a single API call. Illustration: Tech & Startup Desk

Californian company OpenAI, which makes generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, said Wednesday it was expanding its global reach with four new offices.

The firm, which recently got a massive cash injection from investors including Microsoft and chip titan Nvidia, said it would open new sites in Paris, Brussels, Singapore and New York.

It has already opened an office in London and another in Dublin.

The public launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 catapulted the firm into the global spotlight.

ChatGPT allows users to generate human-like text documents from simple conversational prompts.

OpenAI also makes programs that produces images and is working on a video generator.

The firm raised $6.6 billion in cash and secured a $4 billion credit line earlier this month, propelling it to a reported $157 billion valuation.

Related topic:
chatgptOpenAI
Apple Google
