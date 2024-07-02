Tech & Startup
Reuters, Brussels
Tue Jul 2, 2024 05:49 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 05:56 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Nvidia to face charges for 'anti-competitive practices': report

Reuters, Brussels
Tue Jul 2, 2024 05:49 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 05:56 PM
Nvidia fines
The French watchdog in a report issued last Friday on competition in generative AI cited the risk of abuse by chip providers. Image: Reuters

Nvidia is set to face charges from the French antitrust regulator for alleged anti-competitive practices, as per sources close to the matter. This makes the French regulator the first enforcer to act against the leading computer chip company.

The French watchdog in a report issued last Friday on competition in generative AI cited the risk of abuse by chip providers. It voiced concerns regarding the sector's dependence on Nvidia's CUDA chip programming software, the only system that is 100% compatible with the GPUs that have become essential for accelerated computing. It also cited unease about Nvidia's recent investments in AI-focused cloud service providers such as CoreWeave.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Companies risk fines of as much as 10% of their global annual turnover for breaching French antitrust rules, although they can also provide concessions to stave off penalties.

The French statement of objections or charge sheet would follow dawn raids in the graphics cards sector in September last year, which sources said targeted Nvidia. The raids were the result of a broader inquiry into cloud computing.

The French authority publishes some but not all of its statements of objections to companies, and Nvidia declined to comment. The company in a regulatory filing last year said regulators in the European Union, China and France had asked for information on its graphic cards.

The European Commission is unlikely to expand its preliminary review for now since the French authority is looking into Nvidia, other people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The world's largest maker of chips used both for artificial intelligence and for computer graphics has seen demand for its chips jump following the release of the generative AI application ChatGPT, triggering regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic.

Related topic:
Nvidia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nvidia

Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world's most valuable company

1w ago

AI frenzy puts Nvidia briefly ahead of Amazon in market value

4m ago
Nvidia

Nvidia donates $15 million to aid civilians in Israel-Palestine War

6m ago

China acquired recently banned Nvidia chips in Super Micro, Dell servers, tenders show

2m ago
The rise of AI startups

The rise of AI startups

1y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দেশে-বিদেশে বেনজীরের নামে-বেনামে সম্পদের প্রাথমিক তথ্য পাওয়া গেছে: দুদক

এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে দুদক সচিব খোরশেদা ইয়াসমিন এ তথ্য জানান।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মতিউর ও তার পরিবারের সম্পদ বিবরণী চেয়ে দুদকের নোটিশ

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification