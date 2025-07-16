Chinese AI models are "world-class", says Nvidia CEO  

The billionaire executive, on his third China trip this year, emphasised the importance of the Chinese market for American tech firms. Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called AI models from Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, and DeepSeek "world-class" during a Beijing supply chain expo on Wednesday. His visit comes just after Nvidia confirmed it will resume sales of its H20 AI chips in China, pending US government approvals for each order, according to a recent report by Reuters.

The billionaire executive, on his third China trip this year, emphasised the importance of the Chinese market for American tech firms. "The licenses will come very fast," Huang said, noting existing order backlogs from Chinese companies. Sources indicate ByteDance and Tencent are preparing applications, though ByteDance denied current submissions.

The chip sales revival follows US-China trade negotiations involving rare earth minerals. Nvidia is also developing a new export-compliant RTX Pro GPU for Chinese clients. Huang's balancing act reflects Nvidia's precarious position amid the tech rivalry between Washington and Beijing, days after meeting with President Trump, states the Reuters report.

While praising Chinese AI advancements, Huang avoided commenting on export control policies, adds the report. The H20 chips, a downgraded version meeting US restrictions, will test whether Nvidia can maintain its dominance in China's AI market amid growing domestic competition.