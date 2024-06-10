New 'Doom' game coming in 2025

Fans can expect to play with the iconic Doom Slayer in a new medieval setting in the upcoming Doom game. Image: Collected

The latest addition to the popular 'Doom' video game series has recently been announced by id Software and Bethesda Softworks. Titled 'Doom: The Dark Ages', the much-anticipated first-person shooter will come out in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

This new instalment, directed by Hugo Martin - known for his work in previous Doom games, promises to deliver a unique blend of dark fantasy and medieval-themed action, marking a bold departure from the futuristic settings of its predecessors. According to Xbox, the game features "grounded, hard-hitting combat inside an epic, cinematic tale of gods, kings, and monsters."

'Doom: The Dark Ages' is a prequel to 'Doom (2016)' and 'Doom Eternal (2020)', making it the eighth main game in the series and the third in the modern reboot. The game tells the story of how the Doom Slayer came to be, taking players back to a medieval kingdom under attack by the forces of Hell.

Using the id Tech engine, the game promises modern graphics and smooth performance. Players can expect both single-player and multiplayer modes, with new weapons, enemies, and environments inspired by the Middle Ages, according to the official announcement.